Road Safety Month launched as schools reopen

Posters and banners will be displayed at bus shelters and near schools reminding drivers to keep within the speed limit.

The Singapore Road Safety Council and Traffic Police launched its eighth Singapore Road Safety Month campaign yesterday.

It comes on the first day of Singapore exiting the circuit breaker, with schools reopening. The month-long campaign is supported by the Land Transport Authority, Ministry of Education, People's Association and Automobile Association of Singapore.

Posters and banners will be displayed on trains, lamp posts and at bus shelters in the heartlands and near schools reminding drivers to keep within the speed limit.

Pedestrians will be reminded to cross the road only after all the vehicles have stopped.

The banners will also be displayed in residential estates in Bukit Timah for the first time.

Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Culture, Community and Youth, said: "We strongly believe that our road safety campaign needs to move from arterial roads into residential estates."

She added that drivers need to look out for pedestrians, especially children and seniors.

INCREASE

Last year, there were 322 cases of traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians, a 33.6 per cent increase from 241 cases in 2018.

There were 48,981 speeding violations detected from January to March this year, a 20.3 per cent increase from the same period last year.

And the number of red-light running violations detected was 16,643 in the first three months this year, a 12 per cent increase from the same period last year.