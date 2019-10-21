Roadshows educate seniors on Merdeka Generation benefits

Madam Jamalbi Abdul Hameed has had doors slammed in her face while trying to reach out to senior citizens at their homes to explain government schemes - but that is part and parcel of her volunteer work as a Silver Generation (SG) ambassador.

Madam Jamalbi, 62, who has been an SG ambassador since 2014, said she takes the highs with the lows.

"I remember helping an elderly couple apply for the Silver Support Scheme, and they were so grateful they wanted to buy me kopi (coffee) when I met them at the market," she said.

"It feels so good that my efforts can go such a long way."

The Silver Support Scheme provides payouts to eligible senior citizens.

Madam Jamalbi, a housewife who started volunteering with self-help group Yayasan Mendaki in 2000, was speaking to the media yesterday at a Merdeka Generation roadshow in Wisma Geylang Serai, organised by the Ministry of Communications and Information.

The roadshows are part of ongoing efforts to educate and engage senior citizens on the benefits of the Merdeka Generation Package.

At yesterday's edition - the 17th - President Halimah Yacob said she was glad that the Government has come up with the Merdeka Generation Package.

She noted that three benefits have taken effect: a $100 PAssion Silver Card top-up, which can be used for public transport; a $200 Medisave top-up; and a 5 per cent subsidy on the MediShield Life annual premium.

Next month, Merdeka Generation seniors can also enjoy additional subsidies for outpatient care by general practitioners and dental clinics participating in the Community Health Assist Scheme, polyclinics and public specialist outpatient clinics.