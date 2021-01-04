Robinsons to close its last store at Raffles City by Jan 10

Robinsons will close its last store at Raffles City by Sunday, bringing 162 years of history to an end.

Liquidator KordaMentha told The Straits Times that while the last day of operation will be no later than Sunday, the actual last day may come sooner depending on the stock left.

"Discounts will continue to be updated daily, noting the intention is to sell stock down to zero," said KordaMentha on Saturday.

Some shelves were already empty, while others were stocked with make-up, bags, shoes and menswear.

Multi-buy discounts were on offer, with customers able to get 80 per cent off the lowest marked price of items with a purchase of five items or more.

Fixtures and fittings such as coat hangers, mannequins and shelves were on sale as well.

Ms Faith Leong, 19, who visited the Raffles City store on New Year's Day with a friend, said it was a shame the retail stalwart was closing.

The department store had announced on Oct 30 last year the closure of its last two outlets here, saying the decision to liquidate was prompted by a range of factors, including changing consumer tastes and cost pressures such as rent.

For most of the staff at the Raffles City outlet, their last day will be Sunday.

A few of them will remain employed for a short period to assist with account closures and other matters, said KordaMentha.