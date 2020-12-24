Rooftop hide-and-seek with cops at North Bridge Road shophouse

On Sunday, at about 4.30am, the police received a report that there was a large group of people gathering in a two-storey shophouse in North Bridge Road.

When officers arrived there, they saw a 29-year-old man allegedly trying to exit the building through the roof and arrested him for committing a rash act.

And when they inspected the shophouse, they found 14 other people inside, with 10 of them hiding on the rooftop.

In a statement yesterday, the police said they are investigating the 15 Singaporeans - 12 men and three women - aged between 22 and 40, for non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

Preliminary investigations revealed they had gathered to drink alcohol on Dec 19.

If convicted of non-compliance with safe distancing measures, they can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $10,000, or both, under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The 29-year-old man can also be fined up to $2,500 or jailed for up to six months, or both, if found guilty of a rash act.

Police investigations are ongoing.- SAMUEL DEVARAJ