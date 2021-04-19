Rosyth School, Hwa Chong win National Chinese Challenge

Rosyth School and Hwa Chong Institution emerged champions at this year's National Chinese Challenge, which saw a record number of participants.

In its eighth year, the competition attracted more than 5,000 children, up 40 per cent from last year's count. They come from 172 schools.

The challenge is an annual event to promote the Chinese culture and cultivate an interest in learning Chinese among students. Participants can also showcase their language abilities and interact with other Chinese language learners.

The event is organised by Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Chinese Media Group and Nanyang Girls' High School.

It is Hwa Chong Institution's first time clinching the top position in the secondary category, while Rosyth School's last win in the primary category was in 2016, SPH said on Saturday.

In the primary category, Maha Bodhi School came in second and Radin Mas Primary School finished third.

In the secondary category, Raffles Institution took second spot and Nanyang Girls' High School came in third.

Teams of three participants each were tested on their knowledge of the Chinese language, including translation of terms from English to Chinese.