RSAF mobilisation exercise a success

Fighter squadron servicemen, including pilots and ground crew, reported to their airbases yesterday as part of a regular mobilisation exercise held to validate the units' operational readiness.

The mobilisation, launched at noon, saw active and operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) from five of the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) fighter squadrons reporting to Changi Air Base, Paya Lebar Air Base and Tengah Air Base within hours of the activation.

More than 90 per cent of the servicemen reported to their air bases within a few hours, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook posting yesterday, calling it a "successful open mobilisation exercise".

The Singapore Armed Forces conducts between 20 and 30 mobilisation and equipping exercises every year, which involve units from the Singapore Army and the Republic of Singapore Navy as well.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the RSAF conducts mobilisation exercises regularly to "validate the operational readiness of units on manning duties, as well as to ensure that the SAF's activation processes are kept warm and relevant".

FIGHTER GROUP

The RSAF servicemen activated yesterday were part of the Air Combat Command's Fighter Group. The personnel included air crew and ground crew who operate and ensure the readiness of fighter aircraft to safeguard Singapore's skies and sovereignty, Mindef said.

During yesterday's mobilisation exercise, Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong visited Paya Lebar Air Base, where servicemen from the 142 and 149 Squadrons reported to.

Major (NS) Freddie Lim-Ng, 38, an F-15SG pilot from the 142 Squadron said: "The purpose of this mobilisation exercise is to ensure that the processes for recalling NSmen as well as active crew are well oiled, and that we can come back at a moment's notice to serve the country, especially in times of need."