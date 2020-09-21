Rules for pre-booking slots at ActiveSG gyms and pools tightened

Those who book slots at ActiveSG gyms and pools will soon need to ensure that they show up or risk being suspended.

From Oct 1, those who do not turn up for three bookings in a month will be suspended for two weeks, ActiveSG chief Sng Hock Lin told members in an e-mail last Monday. While suspended, they will not be allowed to book or use any ActiveSG facilities.

Mr Sng told The New Paper on Friday last week that the move is "to prevent members from hoarding slots that could otherwise be used meaningfully by other members".

Since a mandatory online pre-booking system was introduced on June 19 to prevent overcrowding, more than 15 per cent of users do not turn up during their booked slots.

Mr Sng said data showed that the incidence of default increases when a member books slots far in advance. So from Oct 1, members can book facilities up to only three days in advance instead of 15.

He said: "These revisions are part of Sport Singapore's progressive efforts in managing our resources while meeting the expectations of our community... to cater to all members of public."

ActiveSG gymgoers have given the new measures the thumbs up.

Educator Scarlet Chua, 24, said: "This new measure is fair to those who genuinely want to use the gym."

Fitness First Singapore introduced several preventive measures including a limit of two bookings a day and a temporary suspension after three no-shows in one month.

To accommodate safe distancing measures for congregational and other worship services, religious organisations have also come up with booking systems, like the Mass Attendance Registration System (Mars) for the Catholic Church.

The Archbishop's communications office told TNP: "As Mars enables the advanced booking of masses for the coming month, there have been cases where those who made bookings did not turn up, perhaps due to a change in their schedules or circumstances."

To help address this, a self-cancellation feature was introduced and there are also plans to allow two bookings a month to give others an opportunity to book another mass should a slot free up.

A spokesman for the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said that congregants are reminded to cancel their registration if they cannot make it for the scheduled slot to allow others a chance to perform Friday prayers.