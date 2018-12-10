Run for Hope returns next year

Mr Cayden Chang turned to writing after his cancer diagnosis.

Mr Goh Chang Teck says he has grown stronger emotionally and psychologically after battling skin cancer.

He can recall vividly how he felt when he was told he had cancer.

In 2010, doctors found a fist-sized tumour in Mr Cayden Chang's kidney.

The 47-year-old told The New Paper: "I felt like my entire world had ended."

During a yearly check-up in 2014, doctors found two more tumours, one in his left urinary tract and the other in his bladder.

The training company director turned to writing.

He published his own book titled The Book Of Hope in 2016.

Part of the money raised from the book sales went to the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) for research.

"For those who may be going through what I went through, I would advise you to believe that hope and miracles do exist," said Mr Chang.

Mr Chang, whose cancer is in remission, will be taking part in Run For Hope 2019 as he believes that it is his way of helping others and giving his life meaning.

Now in its 25th year, Run For Hope is an annual event organised by the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore and NCCS to raise awareness and support for cancer research.

The 3.5km and 10km runs will be held on Feb 17 next year at OCBC Square, Singapore Sports Hub. Last year's run saw about 10,000 participants, including volunteers and staff members.

Mr Sng Tiang Kee is another person whose cancer is currently in remission.

He was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer 13 years ago.

The 83-year-old former sales manager of Mercedes-Benz Singapore still remains active by coaching badminton twice a week and practising luk tung kuen (a Chinese exercise similar to taiji) four times a week.

Mr Sng told The New Paper: "I didn't let the cancer affect me so I carried on with my life as per normal. I have to fight and not give up."

Mr Sng will not be participating in Run For Hope 2019 but he will fulfil an ambassador role and spread the word about cancer research.

He said: "For me, it's all about fighting back and thinking positively."

Mr Goh Chang Teck, 25, who could not join the army for national service after being diagnosed with Stage 2A skin cancer, will be taking part in the run.

The operations executive at Biking Singapore said: "I felt a little bit sad and thought, 'Why me?'"

Today, he is in remission.

Despite his struggles, Mr Goh told TNP: "I have grown stronger and better emotionally and psychologically.

"I am happy where I am right now, with a stable job doing what I love."