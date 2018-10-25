Russian woman jailed, fined for slapping cop

A Russian woman had a spat with her husband outside the Altimate club in Raffles Place last year but ended up slapping a policewoman who tried to calm her down.

Meanwhile, the woman's Australian spouse punched a club promoter who had tried to intervene in the quarrel.

Svetlana Filimonova, who is unemployed, was sentenced to two weeks' jail yesterday for using criminal force on Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Joey Tham Si Ning, 31. She was also fined $500 for causing a disturbance in a public place.

Her husband, project manager Milan Males, was fined $4,500 for assaulting Mr Jaris Chung Muhd Khairi, 19, and causing a disturbance in a public place.

The couple, who are both 29 years old, pleaded guilty on Oct 2. Court documents said they drank heavily after arriving at the club around midnight on May 27 last year.

They then had a heated argument and yelled at each other when the nightspot was about to close around 3.50am.

When Mr Chung saw Males raising his hand to hit Filimonova, he stepped in and tried to separate them.

Males was incensed with Mr Chung for placing his hands on his chest and punched the promoter on the face once. Onlookers tried to restrain Males but he broke free and punched Mr Chung twice on the face.

Males continued shouting, jostled with other patrons and refused to leave when bouncers tried to escort him out.

He created a ruckus until police officers arrived to arrest him. Filimonova, who was yelling hysterically, insisted she wanted to be with Males.

When ASP Tham told Filimonova to calm down, she told the officer not to touch her and slapped her right cheek once.

For using criminal force on a police officer, Filimonova could have been jailed for up to four years and fined.

For assault, Males could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

- SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB