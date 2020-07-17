RWS casino among new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

Resorts World Sentosa's casino was among the new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Three visits were recorded at the casino, on July 4, 5 and 6. But MOH did not say whether three patients made the visits separately or one or two patients visited the location repeatedly.

The Traffic Police headquarters in Ubi, Master Prata in Sembawang Shopping Centre and a Giant Express outlet in Bukit Batok East were also among the places newly added to a list of locations visited by infectious patients.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places then to monitor their health for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list can be found on MOH's website.

It has said close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

Eleven new community cases were announced yesterday. They comprised two Singaporeans, five work pass holders, two work permit holders and two dependant's pass holders.

Five of the community cases were linked to previous cases or clusters. They were all asymptomatic and were detected during proactive screening.

The remaining six community cases were unlinked as of yesterday. Of these, five cases were asymptomatic, and were detected as a result of screening of workers in essential services living outside dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations are being done for the remaining patient, who was swabbed under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first visit a doctor.

Four imported cases were announced yesterday, including a Singaporean and a permanent resident who returned from Azerbaijan on July 4, and a Singaporean who returned from the United States on July 3.

The last imported case is a work pass holder. She arrived from Indonesia on July 4.

All the imported patients were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival and had been tested while serving their notices, said MOH.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up another 233 cases, taking Singapore's total to 47,126.

By the numbers

248

New cases

11

New cases in community

47,126

Total cases

268

Discharged yesterday

27

Deaths

43,242

Total recovered

146

Total in hospital

0

In intensive care unit