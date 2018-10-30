RWS stops providing straws at attractions and eateries

A poster of the No-Straw initiative at RWS's Malaysian Food Street.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has stopped providing single-use plastic straws at its five themed attractions since Oct 1.

These include Universal Studios, S.E.A Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, The Maritime Experiential Museum, and Dolphin Island.

The move also applies to celebrity chef restaurants and stalls at the Malaysian Food Street, RWS said in a release yesterday.

The move will save more than three million straws a year, weighing about 1.2 tonnes.

RWS said paper straws, which are more biodegradable and environmentally friendly than plastic straws, will be available upon request, especially for guests with special needs or disabilities.

RWS said this initiative is part of its efforts towards ocean conservation, and engagement sessions will also be held with its team members to raise awareness of plastic pollution and to garner support for its green initiative.

The straw-free movement has taken the world by storm, with more establishments going straw-free.

In June, fast-food chain KFC announced it would no longer be providing plastic straws and lids for drinks.

Earlier this month, The New Paper reported that Burger King has stopped giving out plastic straws and lids for cold drinks at its 42 outlets here.

TNP also reported how restaurants under Japan Foods Holding provided straws only on request two months ago. The group has about 50 outlets under 14 brands, including Ajisen Ramen and Menya Musashi.

The Straits Times reported that six hotels, including Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel and M Hotel, also pledged to eliminate single-use plastics over the next year and will replace them with greener alternatives.