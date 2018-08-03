Ryde moves to dynamic pricing

Commuters who make a booking on the Ryde app can soon get their taxi fares upfront, rather than go by the meter.

These fares will be dynamically priced, meaning they will increase and decrease based on demand.

The firm announced yesterday it had been granted a Class 1 third-party taxi booking service certificate by the Land Transport Authority.

Ryde - which started as a carpooling platform in 2015 - said it intended to bring some 7,000 taxi drivers on board its RydeX ride-hailing service, which also offers private-hire cars.

This would bring the total number of drivers on the service to 20,000, and reduce waiting times for commuters to an average of four minutes, down from five currently, it added.

The firm, which previously partnered taxi giant ComfortDelGro to allow cab bookings through the Ryde app, said it was open to working with all taxi operators on a "non-exclusive" basis.

Ryde's move comes after Grab introduced JustGrab in March last year, which allowed users to book taxis with upfront dynamic pricing.

Ryde's chief executive Terence Zou (above) said the move towards dynamic pricing was part of an "unprecedented change" in Singapore's taxi industry.

"(Dynamic pricing) is more efficient as it better incentivises supply to match demand during peak periods as opposed to meter pricing with discrete peak hour surcharges," he added.

A Ryde spokesman said it was seeking approval from the Public Transport Council (PTC) for taxis to accept Ryde's dynamic fares, which could take up to 28 days. She added the firm expects to roll out the feature to all taxi drivers by September. - ZHAKI ABDULLAH