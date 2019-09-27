S Gold Coffee sold online contains banned substance

Slimming product S Gold Coffee was found to contain a banned substance, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) yesterday.

The HSA was alerted to the online sale of S Gold Coffee by a member of the public, who became suspicious when her appetite was suppressed significantly after consumption.

Tests revealed the coffee contained sibutramine, a prescription medicine for weight loss that has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

S Gold Coffee was sold on social media platforms and local e-commerce websites, said the HSA in its press release.

INSOMNIA

The product's marketing materials had advised that insomnia was a common reaction when taking the product.

It also claimed that headaches and heart palpitations show "the product is working towards internal detoxing and helps to improve blood circulation".

But these are known side effects of the banned sibutramine, which the sellers are misleading consumers into believing are beneficial effects of the product, said HSA.

The HSA has directed the respective local website administrators to remove the postings.

Consumers are advised to stop taking S Gold Coffee immediately and see a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health.

It is illegal to sell and supply products which contain potent medicinal ingredients or banned substances.

Sellers and suppliers are liable to prosecution, and if convicted, may be jailed for up to two years or fined up to $5,000, or both.