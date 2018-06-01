S Jayakumar not surprised Malaysia withdrew Pedra Branca cases

Former deputy prime minister S.Jayakumar said he is not surprised that the new Malaysian government has withdrawn its applications on Pedra Branca, as both cases had "very weak legal basis".

In fact, he was very surprised when the previous Malaysian government brought these two cases, Professor Jayakumar said in a statement yesterday.

Malaysia had filed an application on Feb 2 last year to revise a 2008 judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which awarded sovereignty of Pedra Branca to Singapore.

SECOND APPLICATION

On June 30, Malaysia filed a second application to request that the ICJ interpret that same judgment.

The ICJ will remove both cases from its list, after Malaysia informed it on Monday that it would discontinue the proceedings it had initiated earlier, and Singapore agreed.

"Our foreign counsel, as well as we in the Singapore team, felt that Malaysia's cases had very weak legal basis," said Prof Jayakumar, who led the Republic's Pedra Branca team.

"We were very confident of our own legal case on both applications. Therefore, I am not surprised that the new Malaysian government had proposed to discontinue both these cases. This has put the matter to rest amicably."

The small island of Pedra Branca is about 40km east of Singapore's main island. - ROYSTON SIM