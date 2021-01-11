S M Ong: No Baby Yoda in Star Wars exhibition?

(Above) The cosmic cuteness that is Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian.

An exhibit in the Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition, opening in the ArtScience Museum on Jan 30.

Dear Star Wars,

Trust once lost is difficult to regain.

You have let your fans down once again.

And I'm speaking as someone who watched all the movies, joined two Star Wars Runs and invested in a 1:6 scale Greedo figurine because Han shot him first.

How have you let us down? Let's see...

The 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, siblings kissing each other, the bullying of the actors who played Jar Jar Binks and child Darth Vader because the characters were so reviled by many - plus the entire sequel trilogy.

I actually didn't mind the Solo movie that much.

And now we have Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition coming to Singapore.

To quote the Facebook page: "Happening for the first time in South-east Asia, the interactive exhibition will showcase original props, models, costumes, and artwork from Star Wars films."

Reportedly, these include the original trilogy, the prequels, The Force Awakens and the animated series, The Clone Wars.

If you think Boba is bubble tea, then this exhibition in the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands from Jan 30 to June 13 is probably not for you.

Hey, I thought, this is a chance for a fan like me to use my SingapoRediscovers Vouchers and flee the pandemic to a galaxy far, far away... until I read something that made me realise this is not the Star Wars exhibition I'm looking for.

Baby Yoda will not be in the exhibition.

NO GROGU

I mean, no Din Djarin, no Cara Dune, no Moff Gideon or no Darksaber, no problem.

But no Grogu? Also known as The Child in the Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, which just ended its second season last month?

What's the point of even having a Star Wars exhibition then?

Don't you know that Baby Yoda has single-handedly (I think we can call them hands) saved your 40 plus-year-old franchise from the sandcrawler wreck that was the sequel trilogy?

Yes, I'm aware the original Yoda puppet is on display at the exhibition, but nowadays, the old Jedi Master looks kind of creepy next to the cosmic cuteness that is Grogu.

The problem could be that the travelling exhibition started in 2012, years before The Mandalorian, even though it reportedly now also includes stuff from the 2015 sequel, The Force Awakens.

I suspect that while Baby Yoda may not be part of the exhibition, there will probably be plenty of Baby Yoda merch in the gift shop.

Singapore is supposedly the last stop of the travelling exhibition after Canada and Europe. So I guess there's no point updating it at this late stage.

But if you come up with a new exhibition, I suggest that you call it Star Wars: Baby Yoda, Nothing But Baby Yoda.

I guarantee the queues will be longer than a Tatooine sand worm.

I will definitely use my SingapoRediscovers Vouchers for that if they're still valid by then.

Trust me.