SAF has evolved into a force capable of wide range of operations

Terrorism and cyber threats are pressing security issues Singapore has to deal with, and the changing role of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) reflects this.

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam said the SAF has evolved over the years into a fighting force capable of a range of operations including humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations.

With terrorism posing "a real and pressing threat across the region", he said the SAF has also enhanced its joint responses with the Home Team to counter homeland security threats and contributed to international efforts to combat terror at its source as well.

Speaking yesterday at the 109/17 Officer Cadet Course commissioning parade held at Safti Military Institute, he said the SAF sent an Imagery Analysis Team to Kuwait and a medical team to Iraq in support of efforts against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Citing the example of the SAF C4 Command - command, control, communications and computers - created last year, along with the cyber scheme to get full-time national serviceman with the requisite talent and expertise involved, Mr Tharman said the SAF has made significant strides in addressing cyber threats as well.

"The peace and stability we enjoy in Singapore can never be taken for granted. It is the very foundation upon which our homes are built, on which jobs are created and upon which opportunities for Singaporeans can grow."

He was the reviewing officer at the commissioning parade where 348 officer cadets, including those from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces and the Royal Thai Army, graduated after 38 weeks of training.