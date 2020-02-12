SAF monitoring soldiers’ temperature, staggering meal times

Recruits washing their hands before and after consuming their meal at Basic Military Training Centre on Pulau Tekong.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has implemented new measures, including temperature-taking and staggering meal times in camps, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Cleaning and disinfection schedules for SAF-chartered buses and ferries have been stepped up. Non-essential social activities such as cohesion events have also been deferred.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, after a visit to the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) yesterday, said that while the SAF's mission is to defend Singapore whether or not there is a virus, necessary steps must be taken to safeguard the health of its soldiers.

"And this is exactly what we are doing to make sure that both are top priorities as we continue with our training and as we look after the health of our soldiers," he said.

Asked about the plans in place if there should be a suspected or confirmed case of the coronavirus in an SAF camp, Mr Heng said that person would be sent to the medical centre for assessment, while contact tracing and isolation of close contacts would be done.

"The standards at our medical centres and their procedures are exactly the same as those that are adopted by the MOH (Ministry of Health). If the doctor here feels that the patient fits the criteria and needs to be referred to the NCID, then that would be done," he said, referring to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

MEASURES

He added that there are currently no plans to cancel in-camp training for operationally ready national servicemen.

"However, we have also instituted measures, such as... reminding people that if they are sick they should let it be known so that we can then ask them not to undertake IPPT for example," he said.

Since last Friday, the temperature of visitors to SAF camps has been taken. All are also required to fill in an online form, which includes questions on visits to China in the last 14 days.

Meal times have also been staggered such that only two companies will eat at the cookhouse at one time. The cookhouse can accommodate four to five companies.

The number of guests recruits can invite to their BMTC graduation parade might be reduced.