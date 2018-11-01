SAF officer charged over NSF’s death

Tan Baoshu was yesterday charged with causing the death of CFC Dave Lee (above) by performing a rash act.

Tan Baoshu (above) was yesterday charged with causing the death of CFC Dave Lee by performing a rash act.

An army captain in charge of an 8km fast march after which a soldier died of heatstroke was yesterday charged with causing the death by performing a rash act, including failing to evacuate the victim in a timely manner.

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) captain Tan Baoshu, 30, is also accused of disallowing the necessary treatment which full-time national serviceman Corporal First Class (CFC) Dave Lee, 19, needed after collapsing following the march in the morning of April 18 at Bedok Camp.

CFC Lee died on April 30, about two weeks after he was admitted to Changi General Hospital.

Tan, who was then the Officer Commanding of Support Company, 1st Guards Battalion, was also the supervising officer of the 8km fast march that day. He is the first person to be charged over the incident involving CFC Lee's death.

Police said in a statement yesterday that six other SAF servicemen who were involved in the incident have been referred to the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) for investigations. Two are regular servicemen, while four are national servicemen.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Mindef said that Tan has been suspended from service pending the outcome of court proceedings.

Tan is represented by lawyer Eunice Chua and is now out on bail of $10,000. He will be back in court on Nov 28. If convicted of causing CFC Lee's death by performing a rash act, he can be jailed for up to five years and fined.

Mindef issued a statement yesterday saying it will defer its internal proceedings against the six servicemen until after the conclusion of the criminal proceedings against Tan, so as to prevent any prejudice arising from parallel proceedings.

A Committee of Inquiry was convened by the Armed Forces Council on May 2 to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident, while the police also conducted independent investigations.

In August, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen told Parliament that relevant persons involved in the incident have been removed from command and could face criminal charge or military prosecution.

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has, in the past, referred servicemen to the SAF to be prosecuted under military law when it found insufficient grounds for prosecution in the criminal courts.

In 2012, after Private Dominique Sarron Lee Rui Feng died due to an allergic reaction following the use of smoke grenades in training, the AGC decided not to prosecute anyone, as the coroner found that the reaction was unlikely to have been predicted, among other findings.

However, two SAF officers involved were charged under military law in November 2013 for breaching safety regulations following the AGC's decision not to prosecute.