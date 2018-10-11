SAF officer who died in Brunei was 'happy-go-lucky'

SAF personnel saluting the coffin during the funeral of 3WO Muhammad Sadikin Hasban.

The SAF warrant officer who died on Tuesday in Brunei had a bubbly personality, loved the outdoors and cared for his fellow soldiers, said friends and family members at his final send-off yesterday.

They also said Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Muhammad Sadikin Hasban, 33, enjoyed his job so much that he extended his service in Brunei by a year to a total of three years.

Two months before he was due to return to Singapore, the assistant chief company trainer was hit by a falling tree branch on Tuesday while supervising contractors at a helicopter evacuation site.

He was taken to a hospital in a helicopter and an ambulance and died from his injuries at 11.50am. His body was flown back to Singapore in a military aircraft and taken to his parents' Housing Board flat in Choa Chu Kang yesterday.

KIND-HEARTED

More than 200 relatives, friends and colleagues from Singapore Armed forces filled the void deck to pay their respects as 3WO Sadikin's parents and wife Norsidah Kamilan, 29, stood in quiet grief. His wife said she was "not ready" to talk.

He was buried at Lim Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery.

Mr Kamilan Subari, 56, said his son-in-law, who was an SAF regular for 13 years, was a kind-hearted person who took good care of his daughter.

The couple, who married in 2014, did not have any children.

Mr Kamilan, a retired officer in the shipping industry, added: "He was very happy-go-lucky and loved family-bonding time very much."

Cousins and friends said 3WO Sadikin loved sports. He was in rugby and football teams at Fajar Secondary School.

Former classmate and Singapore Civil Defence Force regular Hairulnizam Mustafa, 33, said: "He was very 'on' and energetic. When we were with him, he was always smiling."

Former schoolmate and IT manager Khairul Osman, 33, added: "He loved the military and he loved his men."

A cousin, who declined to be named, said: "He had this selflessness about him. A generous guy who was always there for his friends and family."