SAF serviceman dies after being hit by falling tree branch in Brunei

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman died after he was hit by a falling tree branch in Brunei yesterday morning.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement yesterday that the incident occurred while Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Muhammad Sadikin Hasban, 33, an assistant chief company trainer, was supervising contractors carrying out maintenance work at a helicopter evacuation site.

Attempts were made to resuscitate him after he fell unconscious. An SAF doctor also tried to revive him while they were in a helicopter and an ambulance heading to Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, where 3WO Sadikin was pronounced dead at 11.50am.

Mindef and the SAF have extended their condolences to 3WO Sadikin's family, and the SAF is assisting them in their time of grief.

Mindef has arranged for his family members to be flown to Brunei, and his body will be brought back to Singapore in a military aircraft today .

The SAF is investigating the incident.