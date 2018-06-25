SAF Volunteer Corps can now indicate preferred roles

Secondary school biology teacher Arlene Pang uses her experience in the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps (SAFVC) to teach her students about the importance of national defence.

As a bridge watchkeeper on a Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) ship, SAFVC Volunteer (SV) 2 Pang, 35, helps it navigate the seas by reporting the speed and movement of other vessels in the area.

She said: "What I have learnt on deployment is what it takes to really defend the country that you call home, especially for the boys that I teach."

After four RSN deployments so far, she has also realised the sacrifices of regular serviceman by being away from their families for long periods.

The SAFVC has completed more than 90 deployments since the first batch of volunteers enlisted in 2015. Since then, more than 700 of them have been trained.

Volunteers will now be able to indicate their preference for 15 more roles, including dangerous goods expert, aviation engineer and lifeguard.

At the Formation Patch and Promotion Ceremony on Saturday, Commander SAFVC Colonel Ong Kok Wui said this expansion will allow more SVs to contribute and bring operational value to the SAF.

He added that terrorism and self-radicalisation threats remain real and close to home, with nine Singaporeans detained under the Internal Security Act over the past year for suspected terrorism links.

"Each of us must play our part and guard against threats to our way of life," he said.

There are now a total of 31 roles in which SVs can serve.

Women, first-generation permanent residents and new citizens aged between 18 and 45 who are not liable for national service can sign up to be an SV.

Seven SVs were deployed on the landing ship tank RSS Persistence on June 5 during a one-day aviation training session.

It was the fifth time that SVs have been deployed on the ship.

Commanding officer Lieutenant-Colonel Gary Ow said: "The lookouts play a vital role to provide early warning to the officers of the watch.

"From my perspective there isn't a gap between the volunteers and other servicemen, because the skill set of lookouts are relatively straightforward."

Besides bridge watchkeepers, SVs are also deployed in national and SAF events such as National Day Parade and Army Open House.