SafeEntry critical in Covid-19 battle

As an essential worker in the food catering business, Ms Ella Pang uses SafeEntry at least twice a day when she goes to work.

It took time for the 25-year-old to get used to it.

Ms Pang said: "I kept forgetting (to check in) and I was constantly reminded by my colleagues and stopped by building management.

"We've never been in this situation before where we have to check in constantly."

After about two months, Ms Pang now automatically whips out her smartphone whenever she reaches her workplace.

She said: "Once you make it a habit, it is actually really convenient to use."

SafeEntry, developed by the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), is a national digital check-in system that logs the particulars of individuals visiting certain places, to facilitate contact tracing.

As Singapore gradually loosens restrictions in the post-circuit breaker period, SafeEntry has been made mandatory at workplaces, schools, and supermarkets.

It is currently being used at 127,000 sites across 77,000 businesses, as well as in 17,000 taxis.

On average, an additional 4,000 sites and 2,000 businesses join the SafeEntry community daily, and more than nine million check-ins and check-outs take place on the platform daily.

Mr Kwok Quek Sin, senior director of GovTech's National Digital Identity, said that SafeEntry is key to helping everyone stay vigilant as Singapore reopens and activities gradually resume.

He said: "SafeEntry helps individuals log their information to expedite contact tracing efforts, and prevent community clusters from forming."

SafeEntry can be used in three ways - with NRIC, a Quick Response (QR) code, or through the SingPass Mobile app.

The check-in system has become one of the most crucial tools in Singapore's journey to resume activities safely, and was developed in just two weeks in February at the start of the outbreak.

When Singapore was seeing its first wave of imported cases, visitors had to declare their travel history as part of precautions put in place whenever they wanted to enter certain buildings or premises.

At that time, some businesses were using hard copy forms to collect such data, which was time consuming and caused queues to form.

The declaration forms also had to be reprinted each time there were changes, and companies had to digitise the forms later, which was not easy because the information filled in was handwritten.

SafeEntry helped companies eliminate many of these pain points, and as more developments unfolded, the system was also updated to incorporate the changes, such as quarantine orders and stay-home notices.

Housewife Jolene Chee, 60, who usually goes to the supermarket twice a week, said: "I like how there are different options, because the young people may prefer using QR codes on their smartphones, while the older generation prefer using the NRIC."

Mr Kwok said the team at GovTech is constantly testing new features to improve the system, such as using SingPass Mobile as one of the ways to use SafeEntry.

He said: "We have listened to feedback from citizens and users on making SafeEntry easier to use, and will push out new features in the upcoming weeks."