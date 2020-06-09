Safeguards needed before S’pore-M’sia travel can resume: Lawrence Wong

Even as Singapore and Malaysia discuss how travel can safely resume, it is "quite clear" it will not return to the pre-pandemic situation of large numbers of commuters "freely" crossing the border each day, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

While Singapore hopes to see a resumption of travel and welcomes travellers, safety remains a key priority, he said in reply to a question on when and how Malaysians will be allowed to come into Singapore to work.

Malaysia's Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced yesterday that Malaysians working in Singapore can travel and resume work here once both governments reach a resolution on the matter. Malaysians can undergo Covid-19 screenings before resuming work in Singapore, if that is among the conditions, he added.

Mr Wong said the resumption of travel in a safe way "would mean looking at testing protocols in place on both sides".

If everyone cannot be tested, then a combination of strategies may need to be deployed, including requiring some groups to serve out a quarantine period upon arrival, he added.