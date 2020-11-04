Safeguards in place to prevent tourism voucher fraud

Singaporeans aged 18 and above can redeem SingapoRediscovers vouchers from Dec 1 through SingPass.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is working with government agencies and booking platforms to prevent fraud with the distribution of the $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

These vouchers are to encourage Singaporeans to spend on local attractions to support the hard-hit tourism industry.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said: "The use of SingPass will provide secure authentication for the distribution of the vouchers and help to mitigate fraud."

Citizens should keep their SingPass account details confidential, not share their one-time password, and be careful of unsolicited text messages or web links that direct them to suspicious portals claiming to be SingapoRediscovers booking platforms.

This comes after Budget 2020 grocery vouchers were reportedly stolen from letterboxes last month, with 55 people arrested as of last Wednesday.

Referring to the SingapoRediscovers vouchers, Mr Tan said STB will conduct checks and audits and use data analytics to flag suspicious transactions.

Cases of fraud will be reported to the police.

Responding to questions from Members of Parliament on those who face difficulty handling digital vouchers, such as seniors, Mr Tan said physical counters will be set up by appointed booking platforms to assist them.

He added that STB is working with the People's Association to set up such counters at some community centres, with each Housing Board town having at least one.

To help seniors who have little social support, STB will explore working with social service organisations and the People's Association to facilitate the use of the vouchers, like by organising small group tours.