Safety nets put up at Jurassic Mile after stray golf ball hit woman

Safety nets have been erected along parts of the Changi Jurassic Mile at the new Changi Airport Connector after a woman was hit by a stray golf ball from the adjacent Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC).

In response to media queries, a spokesman for Changi Airport Group (CAG) said the netting was put up on Saturday night as an added safety measure.

Chinese language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported yesterday that the safety nets have been added near where the incident occurred.

The 3.5km Changi Airport Connector was opened on Oct 11 and includes the 1km Jurassic Mile stretch with dinosaur exhibits.

Facebook user Derek Yap put up a post last Thursday recounting how his domestic helper got injured when she and his family visited the attraction near Changi Airport's Terminal 4.

Mr Yap said they were walking past Zone J along the Jurassic Mile when he heard a loud thud and turned around to see his helper dropping to her knees.

She held her head and cried, and that was when the family realised she had been hit by a golf ball.

Mr Yap said his helper had suffered bruising but was fine otherwise.

CAG and TMCC have both apologised over the incident.

It has not been the smoothest opening month for the attraction. Prior to this incident, one exhibit at the Jurassic Mile was vandalised. A video circulating online showed a woman rocking back and forth on a baby dinosaur.

The hatchling, with five missing teeth, had to be removed temporarily for repairs, a CAG spokesman said. - ADELINE TAN