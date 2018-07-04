Safra Mount Faber to undergo facelift by middle of next year

An artist's impression of the refurbished Safra Mount Faber. The club is set to undergo a facelift by the middle of 2019.

Safra Mount Faber is set to undergo a facelift by the middle of next year, complete with new facilities, such as a dedicated co-working space.

Catered to operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen), the four-storey lifestyle club in Telok Blangah Way will begin enhancement works later this month.

Several entertainment facilities and food outlets will be closed from Monday in preparation for the enhancement works, Safra said yesterday.

The new club will feature an industrial chic look, and better meet the lifestyle needs of professionals, managers and executives in Singapore. For instance, it will have a dedicated co-working space, the first of its kind in Safra clubs here.

It will have high-speed Internet and Wi-Fi, projectors and video conferencing capabilities, among other workplace amenities.

This will allow NSmen to work, conduct group discussions or host networking events.

Regular talks by industry professionals will also be organised at the space, the statement said.

The club's lobby will be refurbished to allow open mic nights and stand-up comedy shows.

American burger chain Fatburger will open its first drive-through outlet at the club.

The club now has a gym, swimming pool, bowling centre, futsal court, badminton courts and outdoor multi-purpose court.