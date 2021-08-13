Safra Tampines, My First Skool among three new clusters

Three new Covid-19 clusters were reported yesterday, including the ones at Safra Tampines and My First Skool at 54 Chin Swee Road.

The Safra Tampines cluster now has nine cases while the My First Skool cluster has six.

The remaining new cluster that is linked to a confirmed virus case has three cases.

In its nightly update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said there are now 119 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,151 infections.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 723 cases in the week before to 412 cases in the past week, while the number of unlinked cases dropped from 215 to 117 cases over the same period.

Currently, 470 patients are warded in hospital. There are 36 people who require oxygen supplementation, and nine are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Five of these 45 cases are fully vaccinated.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 37 are seniors aged above 60, of whom 32 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

"There is continuing evidence that almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless they have underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible," said MOH.

It added that over the last 28 days, 9.3 per cent of those who were unvaccinated became severely ill or died, while the proportion of those fully vaccinated in this category was 0.9 per cent.

As at Wednesday, more than 8.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering more than 4.3 million individuals, with more than 3.9 million people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In total, 73 per cent of Singapore residents have received two doses of the vaccines, and 81 per cent have received at least one dose. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

59 New cases

40 Community, linked

19 Community, unlinked

0 Imported

43 Deaths

470 In hospital

119 Open clusters

66,012 Total cases