Sales supervisor, 53, jailed for sexually assaulting daughter

A Primary 2 girl who asked her father for help with her homework was made to perform a sexual act on him instead.

From 2010 to 2013, the girl suffered sexual abuse at the hands of her father, who stopped only when she was in Primary 6.

Yesterday, the girl's 53-year-old father, a retail sales supervisor, was sentenced to 121/2 years' jail by the High Court after he pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated sexual assault by penetration and one charge of aggravated molestation. Five other similar charges were taken into consideration.

His sentence includes a one-year term in lieu of the 24 strokes of the cane that would have been imposed had he not been over the age of 50.

The court heard that the girl was the second of the man's three children with his wife, a 43-year-old sales promoter. The couple have an older daughter and a younger son. As his wife had to work the night shift, he was mainly responsible for looking after the children.

In 2010, the man began making his daughter perform oral sex on him and rubbing himself against her. The victim, unaware that the acts were wrong, did as she was told. She also obeyed his instructions not to tell anyone.

In 2016, she got into a relationship with her Secondary 2 classmate.

She started confiding in him about the abuse the following year.

WORRIED

The boy advised her to tell her mother, but the victim was worried that it would break up her family. He also sent a text message to her mother, saying that the victim had something important to say.

In March last year, her father got into a fight with the boyfriend when she returned home at about 3am.

Later that week, at a parent-teacher meeting, her mother complained about her daughter staying out and blamed the boyfriend.

When the teacher scolded the boy for being in the relationship, he revealed the sexual abuse.

The man's assigned lawyer, Mr Wendell Wong, said his client felt shame and remorse.