Samaritans of Singapore saw increase in calls last year as more people sought help amid pandemic

Suicide prevention agency Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) received 39,492 suicide and crisis-related calls last year.

This was up from 33,387 in 2019 - an increase of 18 per cent - as more people sought help for mental distress amid the pandemic.

Between April and June last year, which coincided with the circuit breaker and phase one of reopening, the agency received 10,671 calls, up from 7,844 in the same period in 2019.

Mr Gasper Tan, chief executive of SOS, said last year was a year of uncertainties, and many experienced more anxiety as the pandemic placed a strain on relationships and finances.

He added: "At a time where uncertainty looms over most of us, anxiety and worry may amplify our reactions to day-to-day matters."

SOS clients reported more conflicts with their romantic partners and family members, said Mr Tan.

Financial instability, or the loss of a job, was also a significant stressor as it can be damaging to an individual's self-worth, he added.

In response, SOS launched a text messaging service, Care Text, in October last year to provide support to those in distress.

The service completed 3,000 chats last year, with most of its clients aged 29 and below.

Other mental health organisations also received more calls for help.

The Institute of Mental Health's mental health helpline received 48 per cent more calls between April and December last year compared with the same period in 2019, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Feb 26, in a parliamentary response to Ms Raeesah Khan (Sengkang GRC), who asked about postpartum and mental health issues.

COUNSELLING

Ms Voon Yen Sing, assistant director of clinical services at the Singapore Association for Mental Health, said it received 2,719 calls last year, an increase from 2,143 in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Counselling Centre attended to 70 per cent more counselling sessions from May last year, said its chief well-being officer John Shepherd Lim.

He added: "This Covid-19 (period) has been tough on us. It is important for us to look forward by making the most out of the things we do have, and to support those in emotional or financial need."

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.