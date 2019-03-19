Sats staff suspended pending probe after Changi Airport fight

Ground handling company Sats is investigating a fight that broke out on the tarmac at Changi Airport.

In a video that The Straits Times obtained, two Sats employees - both women - are seen hitting each other. In the 26-second clip, at least five other workers are seen trying to break up the fight.

A Sats spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday: "We are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. We have zero tolerance for any breach of conduct at the airside. Staff in question will be dealt with in accordance with regulations."

It is understood the incident happened on Sunday and that the two women have been suspended. No flights were delayed as a result of the incident. - KARAMJIT KAUR