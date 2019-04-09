Sats tractor causes damage to SilkAir plane at Changi Airport

The aircraft landed at Changi Airport on Saturday morning.

A vehicle from ground handling and in-flight catering company Sats caused damage to an aircraft that landed at Changi Airport on Saturday morning.

The aircraft belongs to SilkAir, the regional arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA).

An SIA spokesman told The New Paper yesterday that at about 6.15am on Saturday, a Sats tractor damaged the fuselage of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had arrived from Hyderabad, India.

According to the SIA website, flight MI473 had departed from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at 11.15pm on Friday night.

It landed at Changi Airport Terminal 2 at 6.10am on Saturday.

The SIA spokesman added that the incident happened during the disembarkation process.

There were no injuries reported, and passenger disembarkation was carried out normally.

The SIA spokesman said: "A damage assessment will be carried out. Investigations will also be taking place with our ground service provider."

A Sats spokesman told TNP that it is cooperating with the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.