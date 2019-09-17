Save on public transport and private-hire cars with app

(From left) Mr Shigeharu Kato, CEO of Toyota Tsusho; Mr Peter Tan, chairman of the board of directors of mobilityX; Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry; Mr Colin Lim, CEO of mobilityX; Mr Seah Moon Ming, chairman of SMRT; and Prof Yaacob Ibrahim, chairman of the advisory panel of mobilityX; at the official launch of Zipster. TNP PHOTO:...

Savings of up to 20 per cent a month are in the offing for commuters when an app, with major transport players behind it, introduces subscription plans in six months' time.

The Zipster app will probably have three to five plans with varying amounts of savings for trips on both public transport and private-hire cars and even shared electric cars, said its developer mobiltyX yesterday.

The start-up is backed by transport operator SMRT and Toyota Tsusho, the general trading arm of carmaker Toyota.

Billed as a first of its kind in Asia, Zipster brings on one platform all public transport operators in Singapore as well as major companies such as Grab, Gojek and BlueSG, an electric car-sharing service operator.

Other partners include bike-sharing firm Anywheel and bus-pooling service provider ShareTransport.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat, who officially launched it yesterday, said that besides savings, the app would give commuters greater convenience.

Elaborating later, mobilityX's chief executive officer Colin Lim said the platform will let commuters compare multiple travelling options and book private transport services on a single platform.

Mr Chee noted that apps like Zipster are poised to be the next disruptor in the land transport sector, reiterating a point made last month by Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary.

Referring to the concept Mobility as a Service (MaaS), Mr Chee said:"By integrating mobility services such as public transport, taxis, and car and bicycle sharing, MaaS offers commuters a more streamlined and personalised experience."

The trial version of the app has been available for download since April this year.

It has been downloaded by 16,000 users and used about 150,000 times.

But it has limited functions. It offers a route planning function similar to that of apps like Google Maps and suggests options for completing a trip.

In addition, it shows the prices of say, taking a trip by bus, MRT or private-hire cars. For trips on Grab or Gojek, Zipster will direct the commuter to their respective apps.

Mr Lim said commuters can expect three to five subscription plans initially.

The plans could cost between $50 and $100, with savings ranging from five to 20 per cent.