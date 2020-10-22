Saying thank you to our cleaners with meals, deals and work break

50 cleaners from ISS were given a show of appreciation at the venue yesterday, where they were also hosted to a breakfast.

Mr Koh Eng Siong, 68, receiving his Thank Your Cleaner Day pack and certificate from Mr Klaus Puehmeyer, regional president of Karcher South Asia, at Our Tampines Hub.

Cleaners have been Singapore's invisible heroes throughout the years, until the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted them as essential workers and important figures in fighting the coronavirus.

In a show of appreciation to recognise their increased efforts, service and contributions as they adapt to more rigorous cleaning standards, 50 cleaners from cleaning company ISS were honoured at German cleaning brand Karcher Singapore's annual Thank Your Cleaner Day programme yesterday.

The group enjoyed a hosted breakfast and a short break, while 43 volunteers from Karcher and ISS cleaned selected areas within Our Tampines Hub.

In addition, more than 59,000 registered cleaners will receive over $150 worth of discount vouchers each for F&B products and local attractions from Karcher, in collaboration with the Environmental Management Association of Singapore and with the support of the National Environmental Agency and various sponsors such as Wildlife Reserves Singapore, Sheng Siong and Gong Cha.

ISS cleaners The New Paper spoke to said they feel more valued by the community amid Covid-19, and such public appreciation motivates them even more.

Mr Muhammad Sallehudin Abdul Rahman, 41, said: "People used to not care about keeping areas clean, but they give us more respect now."

Madam Sarinem Syrian, 55, recalled how she was even saluted by a passer-by while she was on duty, and it made her day.

Madam Rohaiyah Tarmo, 55, added: "I want to be serious about my job, put my heart into it and make ISS proud."

Mr Vincent Sim, general manager of Karcher Singapore, said: "With or without the pandemic, cleaners have always been essential and we should always appreciate them.

"We hope that all cleaners will benefit from the use of these discounts."