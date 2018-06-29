SBS driver who missed exit suspended for reversing bus on AYE

In dashboard camera footage, the bus is shown on the leftmost lane of the AYE with its reverse lights on while other vehicles move slowly past it.

An SBS Transit bus driver has been suspended from driving for reversing his vehicle on the Ayer Rajah Expressway after missing an exit.

The driver of service 147e was filmed making the dangerous move yesterday at about 8am near the expressway's Lower Delta Road exit.

In response to queries, SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said the bus driver's actions were dangerous and had put the safety of passengers and motorists at risk.

"This is not something we condone, and we will be taking disciplinary action against him," she said.

"We have suspended him from driving duties with immediate effect."

Other vehicles are seen moving slowly past it in the next lane.

Ms Tan said bus captains are aware that if they accidentally go off route while on duty, they should contact the operations control centre for assistance.

This is for safety reasons, she added.