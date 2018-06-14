SBS lorry falls into drain, two men taken to hospital

Two people were injured in an SBS Transit vehicle accident in front of St Anthony's Canossian Primary School in Bedok North Avenue 4 towards Changi South Lane yesterday.

Police said they were alerted to the accident involving a lorry at about 12.30pm.

The 57-year-old driver and his 29-year-old male passenger were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The New Paper understands the lorry skidded because the driver was unable to stop the vehicle in time for a red light.

It then crashed into a railing and fell into the drain in front of the school.

Several pictures that have been circulating on various WhatsApp groups show the lorry lying on its side in the drain, with the green railing above it mangled.

One man was seen lying face down on the ground as another attended to him.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the incident at about 12.40pm, and using ropes and ladders, were able to rescue the two men from the canal.

In response to TNP's queries, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said: "We are investigating the incident and are thankful that no one else was injured as a result."

The police are also investigating.