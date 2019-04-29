Scale new heights with Flex Altitude

If you are trying to get to higher places this year, maybe it is time to pick up the fundamentals of rock climbing in a fun and social programme held over two weekly sessions.

Learn the basics through fun activities in small groups with Flex Altitude. Whether it is pouring outside or the sun is scorching, it will not matter as these sessions are held comfortably indoors.

Mr Melvin Koh, senior manager of programming and partnerships at Sports Hub, told The New Paper in an e-mail interview what each of the two sessions consists of.

The first will introduce participants to three main types of climbing for beginners: auto belays, top-rope and bouldering.

He said: "For each climbing type, participants will be introduced to how the different safety systems work and then get to try their hands at climbing on it.

"A game element will be introduced in the second session, where participants will work as a team to climb and complete a group challenge."

It may seem daunting for people afraid of heights or for beginners, but Mr Koh said the staff are equipped to facilitate sessions so participants will climb at their own comfort level and practise falling safely until they overcome the fear.

He said: "For those afraid of heights, take this chance to face your fear. For aspiring beginners, the best way to overcome any fear is to try it out and make some friends."

During the classes, participants will be climbing together. They will be in groups, taking turns to belay and ensuring the safety of one another.

Minigames at the end of stations will also be organised to spur climbers to push their limits. Teams must work together and strategise to solve a puzzle at the end of the three stations.

Mr Koh encouraged participants to come well rested and ready to have fun.

He said: "You will walk away with a new experience which can potentially be a stepping stone to a new hobby or passion."

FYI

WHAT Flex Altitude, a two-session programme

WHEN May 4 and 11, 5pm to 7pm

WHERE Climb Central, Kallang Wave Mall, #B1 -01

PRICE Standard registration fee – $78, standard tertiary fee – $58

REGISTER obs.sportshub.com.sg/view-course/2817