Scammers impersonate Popular to phish for credit card details

Another phishing scam has surfaced recently, with scammers impersonating local bookstore chain Popular in SMSes to solicit credit card information from recipients.

A Popular spokesman told The New Paper on Tuesday that the company had received about 100 customer inquiries about the phishing SMSes.

In the SMSes, the scammers either falsely claim the recipients have lucky draw winnings to collect, or that an unknown package belonging to them has yet to be collected.

Recipients are directed to a website that solicits credit card details from them.

The spokesman added that Popular had lodged a police report, and that it is not aware of anyone who has fallen victim to the scam.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged.

In an e-mail newsletter to customers on Saturday seen by TNP, Popular warned its patrons about the scam and urged anyone who has responded to the SMSes to lodge a police report.

It told customers the company will never ask for credit card or bank details over SMS, and that its official SMSes indicate either < ADV > or < POPULAR > in the beginning.