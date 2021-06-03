Scammers lure victims with gold schemes using hacked WhatsApp accounts

A screenshot of a fake invoice supposedly from Singapore Customs that scammers provide to victims in a gold bar scam.

Scammers have come up with a new way to cheat people, with a gold scheme using compromised WhatsApp accounts, the police warned yesterday.

They said the accounts are hacked using a voicemail method.

In this new scam variant, the crooks pretend to be a friend of a victim by using a hacked WhatsApp account belonging to the friend and then communicating with the victim through the messaging service.

Posing as the friend, the scammers tempt the victim into buying gold bars they claim are being sold at 30 per cent below the market rate.

The crooks explain that the gold bars are being sold cheaply because they were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority or Singapore Customs and were being auctioned off.

A fake invoice supposedly from Singapore Customs is provided and the scammers tell victims to transfer payment for the gold bars to a list of bank accounts. Sometimes, the victims are told to meet the scammers to collect the gold bars.

The victims realise they have been duped when they do not receive the gold bars, or when they find out their friend's WhatsApp account had been hacked.

The police said a scammer can hack into a WhatsApp account by using a voicemail method.

ACCESS

The scammer accesses the victim's voicemail account remotely by using the default PIN used by telecom service providers.

This works only if the victim has enabled voicemail and has not changed the default PIN for the voicemail account.

The scammer can then get the verification code from the audio message in the voicemail and use that to take over the victim's WhatsApp account.

Once in control, the scammer can enable a two-step verification process to prevent the victim from regaining control of the WhatsApp account.

This new scam variant comes amid a rise in scams here. A total of 15,756 scams were reported last year - a 65.1 per cent jump in cases from the 9,545 reported in 2019.

The police advise the public to be wary of unusual requests over WhatsApp and verify them - even if sent by people in their WhatsApp contacts list - by calling the contacts, and not using WhatsApp to do so.