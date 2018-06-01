SCDF conducts "chemical attack" live exercise in Compass One mall

SCDF officers during the exercise at Compass One.

After midnight yesterday, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) emergency responders raced into Compass One.

"Shoppers" at an event held at the mall's atrium had collapsed after feeling unwell, and as they ran out the building, several were "injured".

Officers arrived at the scene and quickly evacuated the "casualties", while others used HazMat (Hazardous Materials) detectors to locate the source of the chemical release.

SCDF yesterday gave the public a closer look ata live exercise through several posts and photos on its Facebook page from 12.30am to 3am.

Such exercises are part of SCDF's ongoing efforts to validate and update its operational plans and procedures, it said.

Emergency vehicles had their beacon lights switched on to alert motorists, and signs were placed in the vicinity of the mall to inform the public of the exercise, it added.

At about 2am, SCDF said in a post that HazMat specialists had found the source of chemical release near the atrium.

The HazMat specialists took samples of the chemical and began mitigating its effects.

Meanwhile, casualties who were evacuated were put through decontamination.

In a video, rescuers from the SCDF Special Rescue Unit were seen tending to them at the Mass Decontamination Vehicle.

Once the casualties were cleared, officers provided medical assistance at the on-site first-aid point.

Such exercises were previously conducted in Nex mall in Serangoon, One Marina Boulevard and Selegu Tower on Sentosa, among other locations across Singapore.