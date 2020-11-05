SCDF NSF stole ambulance to visit girlfriend

Haziq Syamim Esa drove against the flow of traffic at around 3.20am along Jalan Besar Road.

A full-time national serviceman with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stole an ambulance and drove it against traffic to visit his girlfriend.

Yesterday, Haziq Syamim Esa, 21, pleaded guilty to one count each of theft, cheating, and causing hurt by rash act.

Another five charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

Haziq was attached to the Jalan Bahar Civil Defence Academy Complex Fire Rescue Training Centre, but was out of course due to his unsuitability for service.

At about 3am on March 12, he cycled to Sengkang Fire Station and told the sentry he needed to speak to an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officer.

The sentry allowed him in as Haziq was dressed in an EMS T-shirt.

He saw a parked ambulance and drove it out of the station after activating the blinker lights.

According to court documents, he drove it against the flow of traffic at around 3.20am along Jalan Besar Road.

At about 4.45am, he drove into his girlfriend's condominium, lying to the guard he was there for a medical emergency.

SCDF personnel discovered the ambulance missing at about 4.05am, and dispatched several firefighters in a Red Rhino to locate it.

They found it at the condominium and detained Haziq.

On May 2, after midnight, Haziq drove a rented car to a Giant Hypermarket.

A taxi driver approached him and asked him if he was touting, which was illegal, resulting in the two men having a dispute.

The cabby tried to stop the accused from driving away, but Haziq swerved into him, hitting his hip before driving off.

The victim suffered scratches on his right elbow when he fell.

Yesterday, the court heard that Haziq has a history of schizophrenic disorder.

It has called for reports to assess his suitability for probation and a mandatory treatment order.

He is expected to be sentenced on Dec 11.

For theft, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

For cheating, he can be jailed for up to three years and fined.