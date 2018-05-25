SCDF probing two videos showing ragging incident in 2017

Two videos showing what appears to be a 2017 ragging incident in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), with someone being dragged along the floor and struggling in a well full of water, are being investigated by the SCDF.

The existence of the videos was reported by Channel NewsAsia (CNA) yesterday afternoon, less than a fortnight after Corporal Kok Yuen Chin, 22, an SCDF full-time national serviceman, drowned in a pump well at Tuas View Fire Station.

CNA said the new clips came from a member of the public who did not want to be named.

The person claimed the videos were taken sometime in January or February last year at the old Jurong Fire Station, CNA added.

Its report included screenshots of the video that showed a uniformed person being dragged along the floor and struggling in the well.

Yesterday, SCDF reiterated it "will not tolerate any ragging or unauthorised initiation activities".

On May 13, Cpl Kok was found unconscious inside a 12m-deep pump well after what were reported to be activities to celebrate the impending end of his conscription.

A Board of Inquiry has been convened to look into the incident, and two SCDF regular personnel have been arrested in relation to his death.

The duo - a Warrant Officer 1 and a Staff Sergeant - were Cpl Kok's colleagues who worked in the same shift at the station.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, in his response to the case, has said "there will almost certainly be criminal proceedings".

He also said the SCDF and Home Team agencies are relooking the rules and coming up with a new set of measures against ragging or unauthorised conduct.

MEASURES

On Wednesday, SCDF unveiled new measures including the installation of metal grating across the openings of fire station pump wells to prevent unauthorised access and the expansion of closed-circuit television camera coverage at SCDF premises to detect and deter unauthorised activities.

Referring to Cpl Kok's case, Mr Shanmugam had said: "What I can say is that the conduct was unacceptable.