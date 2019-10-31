SCDF regular jailed and fined for attacking parking officer

A regular from the Singapore Civil Defence Force who also worked as a delivery rider was yesterday jailed for a year and fined $500 after he attacked a parking enforcement officer, knocking his tooth out.

Muhamad Nasri Sahari, 30, was convicted of one charge each of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, abusing a public servant, and mischief. Another charge of mischief was taken into consideration.

The court heard that Nasri, an SCDF Second Sergeant, worked as a GrabFood delivery rider on his days off.

On Jan 13, at 7.50pm, Nasri was picking up food for a delivery and parked his motorcycle illegally in Binjai Park.

A parking enforcement officer from Certis Cisco spotted the motorcycle and went over to issue a summons.

Nasri reappeared soon after and confronted the officer. When the officer said he had already begun keying in the details of the offence, Nasri slapped the electronic handheld terminal out of his hand and hurled abusive language at him.

The officer picked up the device and moved away, but Nasri again slapped it out of his hand, and punched his wrist and face. One of the officer's teeth was knocked out and he called for the police.

Nasri fled but not before kicking the officer's motorcycle and causing it to fall.

The victim later had another tooth extracted as a result of the attack.

An SCDF spokesman said: “SCDF expects our officers to uphold exemplary standards of conduct, integrity and discipline at all times. Any officer who commits an offence will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

"SGT2 Muhammad Nasri Sahari has been interdicted on half pay since 5 February 2019. He will face public service disciplinary action and will be liable for punishments which may include dismissal from service.”

For voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, Nasri could have been jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or given any combination of the three.