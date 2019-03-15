Singapore

SCDF rescue trapped driver on KJE

PHOTO: STOMP
Mar 15, 2019 06:00 am

A 45-year-old driver was trapped under his van after a collision with a car on Wednesday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the accident at about 10.05pm, which happened on the Kranji Expressway towards Tuas before the Choa Chu Kang exit.

The accident reportedly happened as the car was switching lanes. The driver was taken to the National University Hospital with head injuries.

