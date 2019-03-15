SCDF rescue trapped driver on KJE
A 45-year-old driver was trapped under his van after a collision with a car on Wednesday night.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the accident at about 10.05pm, which happened on the Kranji Expressway towards Tuas before the Choa Chu Kang exit.
The accident reportedly happened as the car was switching lanes. The driver was taken to the National University Hospital with head injuries.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now