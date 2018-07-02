SCDF takes 4 hours to put out blaze at Defu Lane building; no one hurt

Firefighters took some four hours to put out an early morning blaze involving waste products at a Defu Lane industrial building yesterday.

No one was hurt in the blaze that occurred at about 2.30am at 26 Defu Lane 6.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post at about 11am yesterday that the fire involved general waste products in a storage area measuring roughly the size of a basketball court.

Firefighters deployed water jets to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring premises, SCDF said. They also used a combined platform ladder for aerial firefighting and an unmanned firefighting machine to penetrate the raging fire. Foam was used as well.

The fire was extinguished about four hours later at around 6.50am.

A total of 45 SCDF officers and 13 firefighting and support vehicles were involved in the operation.

As of 11am, damping down operations to prevent the fire from rekindling from the hot burnt surfaces were ongoing.

- THE STRAITS TIMES