Scheme to help commuters with medical conditions get seats

Commuters with medical conditions who need a seat on public transport may find it easier to get one soon.

Under an initiative by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) that started yesterday, such commuters can get a sticker at all MRT stations, bus interchanges and TransitLink ticket offices and it will let fellow commuters on trains and buses know they need a seat.

The scheme caters to the needs of commuters with less visible medical conditions, such as chronic pain, heart disease and arthritis, LTA said in a press release.

It also covers those recovering from stroke or physical injuries, those undergoing cancer treatment, users of prosthetic limbs and early-stage expectant mothers.

Said LTA deputy group director of public transport Priscilla Chan: "Commuters have consistently demonstrated graciousness to the elderly or expectant mothers on public transport.

"However, there is another group of commuters whose conditions are often hidden and yet they need seats just as much. We are embarking on this visual identifier pilot to bridge the gap between commuters with invisible medical conditions and fellow commuters who now will not need to second-guess the needs of these commuters."

MEDICAL CERTIFICATES

Commuters can use their medical certificates or doctors' letters to support their request, if they feel comfortable doing so, LTA said.

The pilot will be reviewed by the middle of next year.

Commuters are encouraged to give up their seats not only to those wearing the stickers but also to others who may need seats, including senior citizens, expectant mothers and parents with young children, LTA said.