Scheme to help disadvantaged kids gets $13 million boost

A scheme to build strong support systems around disadvantaged children will get a boost of nearly $13 million.

Launched in 2013 by Lien Foundation and Care Corner Singapore, the Circle of Care scheme gathers educators, social workers and health professionals to support underprivileged children in partner schools.

The injection of funds will be made up of $10 million from Lien Foundation, $750,000 from Care Corner and $2 million from new partner Quantedge Foundation, doubling the current investment of $6.14 million.

Mr Yap Poh Kheng, chief executive of Care Corner, said yesterday that the scheme will grow from the current 10 pre-schools and two primary schools, to 30 pre-schools and seven primary schools by 2023.

The schools will be grouped into three clusters - Queenstown, Taman Jurong and Woodlands - identified based on the number of rental flats and low-income families in the area, said Lien Foundation chief executive Lee Poh Wah.

At least 10 per cent of each cohort at pre-schools under the scheme come from low-income families. Mr Lee said this proportion is as high as 50 per cent at some pre-schools.

The National University Hospital (NUH) has been roped in to address the health development aspects of children at risk.

Dr Chong Shang Chee, head of the Child Development Unit in the Development and Behavioural Paediatrics division of NUH, said it has identified some health issues that need to be addressed as a priority, such as poor dietary habits.

A team has started conducting health and development screening at pre-schools in the scheme, and there will be a structured way to identify those who need more attention, she said.

Ms Tan Lee Jee, assistant CEO of pre-school services at PAP Community Foundation (PCF), said the scheme also helps teachers cope with challenges on top of teaching, such as supporting parents or working with social workers.

PCF has four pre-schools under the scheme, with eight more to be added by 2021.

The expansion of the Circle of Care scheme follows the Government's renewed commitment to tackle social inequality.