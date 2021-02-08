Schemes, grants help 4,600 rental tenants become HDB flat owners

About 4,600 families in public rental homes have become homeowners of Housing Board (HDB) flats over the past five years through housing schemes and grants.

Among the 4,600 households, three in four bought a flat directly from HDB while the remainder bought a resale flat on the open market, said HDB. More than half of these rental households bought a three-room flat while a quarter bought four-room flats, it added.

About two-thirds of the rental households that bought a flat had tapped housing grants such as the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG), which was introduced in September 2019 and dispenses up to $80,000 in grants to eligible buyers.

Others also tapped the previous Additional CPF Housing Grant and Special CPF Housing Grant, which gave up to $40,000 in grants each. These two grants have been replaced by the EHG.

Families with at least one child below the age of 18 who live in public rental flats, and who had previously bought a subsidised flat, can also buy a two-room flexi flat through the Fresh Start Housing Scheme.

Close to 100 families have been placed on the scheme since it started in December 2016, the Ministry of National Development said. There are currently around 50,000 households living in public rental flats.

By 2023, around 1,000 rental households, who have been preliminarily assessed to have the potential and are ready to buy a flat, will be contacted by HDB's Home Ownership Support Team (HST), said HDB.

Factors such as income stability and the household's ability to afford a flat are taken into consideration.

The HST was set up in 2019 to guide public rental families through their home ownership journey, from planning and budgeting their flat purchase to the time they collect the keys to their home.

Technician Jumali Remin, 43, is among the 4,600 families who are now HDB flat owners. He and his wife, a childcare educator, and their five children aged between one and nine years old, moved into a four-room HDB resale flat in Punggol last month. They had sought guidance from the HST early last year.

"Initially, we were a little hesitant... but after working out our finances and budget with the team, we were glad to learn we could afford one," he said.