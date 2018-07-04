School placement applications open for returning S'poreans

Singaporean children returning home are required to take tests to determine eligibility for schools.

Singaporean children returning from overseas who wish to join a secondary school, junior college or Millennia Institute (MI) can apply to do so from today under the 2018 School Placement Exercise for Returning Singaporeans (Spers).

Returning children are required to take tests to determine the schools they are eligible for.

Those seeking admission to Secondary 1 to 3 next year can take the Spers-Sec tests on Sept 19 and those seeking admission to Pre-University 1 can take the Spers-JC/MI tests on Nov 15.

As Secondary 4 and Pre-University 2 are national examination years, returning Singaporeans will not typically re-enter the school system at those levels.

Applicants will receive their school placement results in December, enabling them to join local schools at the start of the term in January.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), which announced the opening for applications yesterday, will also conduct a Supplementary Placement Exercise (SPE) for children who are unable to return in time to sit for the Spers-Sec tests in September.

The tests for the SPE will be held in mid-December and applicants will receive their placement results in February.

After the tests are conducted, applicants will each be provided with a list of schools that they are eligible to apply for, based on their performance.

Applicants will then be required to submit a maximum of six choices online.

