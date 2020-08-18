School term for 2021 to begin on Jan 4

The school term for all Ministry of Education (MOE) primary and secondary schools next year will start on Jan 4 and end on Nov 19.

This follows the usual schedule of previous years, after disruptions to the calendar this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, including bringing forward the June school holidays to begin on May 5.

For students starting their first year of junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute (MI), school will start on Jan 29.

For second-year JC and MI students, the start date will be Jan 11.

As before, there will be four holiday periods, 10 public holidays and four additional scheduled school holidays - Youth Day (July 4), the day after National Day (Aug 10), Teachers' Day (Sept 3) and Children's Day (Oct 8).