School VP who performed sex acts on minor jailed 10 years

A primary school vice-principal, who started performing sexual acts on a male pupil when the boy was just 14 years old, was sentenced yesterday to 10 years' jail.

In sentencing him, District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt noted that the case involved "serious sexual offences" and that the offender had shown "gross abuse of authority".

Judge Chay convicted the now 57-year-old man in August after a trial. He had found the offender guilty of three counts of sexually exploiting a minor and five counts of carnal intercourse.

The man, who has been suspended from duty, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The boy and his mother had arrived here from China in 1999 when he was about nine years old. The victim is now 30 years old and a Singaporean.

Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew had earlier said the victim was a Primary 5 pupil in 2003, and was in the school gym some time that year when the man sexually stimulated the boy.

The boy then accepted the vice-principal's offer for one-to-one English tuition at the man's Woodlands flat the following year. The man would sexually stimulate the boy after lessons.

During the trial in March last year, the victim testified that his mother was repatriated around 2002 for working illegally in Singapore and he had to live with a relative here. When the relative could no longer be his guardian in 2004, he moved in with the vice-principal.

The victim started becoming more resistant to the man's advances in 2007, but would still give in due to pressure from the man.

The victim finally alerted the police in November 2015.

The man, who intends to appeal against his conviction and sentence, is now out on bail of $30,000.